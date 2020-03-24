Nick Wright: Bill Belichick believes the Patriots can win without Tom Brady Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Nick Wright talks New England Patriots after their star quarterback Tom Brady has made the decision to leave after 20 years and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick tells Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why he believes Bill Belichick is only taking the risk of letting Tom Brady walk away because he believes the Patriots can win without him. Nick Wright talks New England Patriots after their star quarterback Tom Brady has made the decision to leave after 20 years and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick tells Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why he believes Bill Belichick is only taking the risk of letting Tom Brady walk away because he believes the Patriots can win without him. 👓 View full article

