Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IPL cancellation on cards after 3-week lockdown

IPL cancellation on cards after 3-week lockdown

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The BCCI will be under tremendous pressure as cancellation of Indian Premier League looks inevitable after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pawan05258Kumar

pawan kumar IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown and Olympic postponement – cricket https://t.co/J1F0MG20Ck https://t.co/RLoPRAGvLp 4 minutes ago

ArtiSharma001

#JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. IPL 2020 news: IPL cancellation on the cards after three-week lockdown and Olympic postponement | Cricket News - Ti… https://t.co/TNZL2seQB9 42 minutes ago

Dino30539188

Dino IPL cancellation on the cards after three-week lockdown and Olympic postponement https://t.co/MLu0khZAeZ via @timesofindia 48 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: #IPL2020 #CoronavirusPandemic #21daylockdown #CautionYesPanicNo @IPL cancellation on the cards after three-week lockdown a… 51 minutes ago

RevolutionBaba

revolution baba RT @HTSportsNews: IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown and Olympic postponement https://t.co/bw75YaynCw 1 hour ago

ameyarora

Amey Arora 🌐 IPL cancellation on cards after 3-week lockdown https://t.co/BVudphOc23 via @ameyarora #News 1 hour ago

iamAAK09

Arbaz Ahmed Khan® Times of India: IPL cancellation on cards after 3-week lockdown. https://t.co/Nfdx1qJ65G via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

vinod904

vinod kumarTOI IPL cancellation on the cards after three-week lockdown and Olympic postponement https://t.co/KoxtqCo87r Download… https://t.co/QF8lzFQbpL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.