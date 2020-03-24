Global  

Tom Brady: Quarterback avoids criticising New England Patriots after ending 20-year spell with team

BBC Sport Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady backs New England Patriots chiefs after he is asked whether they could have done more to prevent the end of their 20-year relationship.
News video: Shannon Sharpe isn't betting against Coach Belichick winning without Tom Brady

Shannon Sharpe isn't betting against Coach Belichick winning without Tom Brady 01:14

 Shannon Sharpe discusses the New England Patriots' offseason moves, most recently releasing veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski. Hear why Shannon isn't betting against Bill Belichick.

