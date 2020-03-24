Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid pledges to donate $500,000 to coronavirus relief

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star forward Joel Embiid pledged Tuesday to donate $500,000 to COVID-19 medical relief, according to several media outlets.

