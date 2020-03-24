Football Spotlight Ross McCrorie becomes fifth Portsmouth player to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/V3rVlwZZxH 4 hours ago

Exegeek Prime RT @PAdugout: Portsmouth have confirmed a fifth member of their squad has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ukTcdqffXq 8 hours ago

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Ross McCrorie becomes fifth Portsmouth player to test positive for coronavirus 8 hours ago

Peter Lalor RT @DarrenEuronews: NEW: Ross McCrorie becomes fifth Portsmouth player to test positive for #coronavirus #CoronaVirusUpdate 8 hours ago

Darren McCaffrey NEW: Ross McCrorie becomes fifth Portsmouth player to test positive for #coronavirus #CoronaVirusUpdate 8 hours ago

PA Dugout Portsmouth have confirmed a fifth member of their squad has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ukTcdqffXq 9 hours ago

AfricaZilla Ross McCrorie becomes fifth Portsmouth player to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/Vksr3LHnKA https://t.co/HKY1YuBvxA 9 hours ago