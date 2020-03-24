Mets star Noah Syndergaard to have Tommy John surgery Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery and will not pitch this year New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery and will not pitch this year 👓 View full article

