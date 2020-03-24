Mets star Noah Syndergaard to have Tommy John surgery

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery that will keep him out of action this year. New York medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Thursday. “After experiencing discomfort in his elbow before spring training was suspended due to the pandemic, Noah and our […] 👓 View full article

