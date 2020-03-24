Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chargers unveil new logo in a surprise move, with new uniforms coming in April

Chargers unveil new logo in a surprise move, with new uniforms coming in April

CBS Sports Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
One day after the Rams unveiled their new logo, the Chargers pull a plot twist and unveil one as well
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Jason Whitlock: The Colts made a mistake passing on Tom Brady for Philip Rivers

Jason Whitlock: The Colts made a mistake passing on Tom Brady for Philip Rivers 02:54

 To some surprise, the Indianapolis Colts have passed over Tom Brady during free agency and decided to go with Philip Rivers. Hear what Jason Whitlock has to say about why he thinks this was a bad move on the Colts part.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeffKerrCBS

Jeff Kerr The new #Chargers logo was a pleasant surprise. New uniforms coming in April. More on why the Chargers updated the… https://t.co/InWouVDATx 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.