Chargers unveil updated lightning bolt and logotype

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have updated their logo and unveiled new logotype ahead of their move into their new home. The franchise is keeping the lightning bolt as its primary logo, but it has become sleeker and streamlined. There is not as much of a curve to the bolt, while navy […]
