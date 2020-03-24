Global  

Packers signing Devin Funchess

Pro Football Talk Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Tweets about this

KobeHoncho

HONCHO RT @NFL: Packers signing WR Devin Funchess. (via @TomPelissero) https://t.co/jhDNYAYINY 4 seconds ago

FauxKeanu

DFS Keanu I don’t hate the Devin Funchess signing for Packers. He will be looking to play for a big deal and he gives them a… https://t.co/RCBXca23Gl 13 seconds ago

DQHH10

Unknown RT @zachkruse2: Signing Devin Funchess has to be the most underwhelming move the Packers could have made at WR in free agency. 47 seconds ago

rojasangel241

rojasangel24 RT @MySportsUpdate: #Packers are adding a WR, signing former #Panthers and #Colts WR Devin Funchess, per NFL Network. 2 minutes ago

rickysanchez508

Rick Sanchez RT @BookOfEli_NFL: What would you grade the #Packers signing of WR Devin Funchess? 2 minutes ago

