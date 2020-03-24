Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jets agree to terms with Breshad Perriman on one-year deal

Jets agree to terms with Breshad Perriman on one-year deal

Pro Football Talk Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamsam_77

Sam ⚜️ RT @ProFootballTalk: Jets agree to terms with Breshad Perriman on one-year deal https://t.co/TbuHFYsrdN 10 minutes ago

fantasysportsso

Fantasy Sports News Jets agree to terms with Breshad Perriman on one-year deal https://t.co/wwb7VJIby1 https://t.co/lSdvok0c27 11 minutes ago

JaseIntheHole

Jase, internet M.D. Jets agree to terms with Breshad Perriman on one-year deal https://t.co/jagiM7zc2W | Profootballtalk | #panthers 17 minutes ago

ProFootballTalk

ProFootballTalk Jets agree to terms with Breshad Perriman on one-year deal https://t.co/TbuHFYsrdN 20 minutes ago

Storm_Norm2147

Norman Rodriguez RT @AroundTheNFL: Roundup: Seahawks agree to terms with former Jets starting OT Brandon Shell https://t.co/jIIU0jR7cn https://t.co/JHKT4V… 23 minutes ago

sportstalksc

SportsTalk RT @SteveReedAP: AP Source: Panthers agree to terms on 2-year, $20M deal with free agent WR Robby Anderson from the Jets https://t.co/XAUj… 1 hour ago

AroundTheNFL

Around The NFL Roundup: Seahawks agree to terms with former Jets starting OT Brandon Shell https://t.co/jIIU0jR7cn https://t.co/JHKT4VyYQq 2 hours ago

SteveReedAP

Steve Reed AP Source: Panthers agree to terms on 2-year, $20M deal with free agent WR Robby Anderson from the Jets… https://t.co/lUpAe1s3U4 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.