Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clippers arena

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for $400 million, clearing the way for the billionaire to build a new arena down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer announced the purchase of the venerated arena from the Madison Square Garden Company on Tuesday. Ballmer, the former Microsoft executive, […]
