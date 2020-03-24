NFL Free Agency 2020: Packers expected to sign Devin Funchess, per report

Funchess played just one game last season after fracturing his clavicle in September

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🧀🧠👨🏾‍⚕️👨🏾‍🔬🧬💵 Eh.. I guess https://t.co/fFilype12i 14 minutes ago Jeff Kerr The #Packers are expected to sign Devin Funchess. More on where he fits in GB >> https://t.co/3UUbSCb72h 46 minutes ago K Dubb Packers expected to land wideout Devin Funchess in free agency? https://t.co/Iv9Hq3qSbJ #sports #feedly 1 hour ago Stan Chrapowicki Packers expected to land wideout Devin Funchess in free agency? https://t.co/Z0sG427fkM via @yardbarker 1 hour ago Packer Report RT @ZachAJacobson_: The first wave of free agency came and went, but the #Packers finally land a wide receiver. Maybe not one anyone was ex… 2 hours ago Zachary Jacobson The first wave of free agency came and went, but the #Packers finally land a wide receiver. Maybe not one anyone wa… https://t.co/wxvVna6DZW 2 hours ago Nicholas Norman Report: Packers expected to land WR Devin Funchess in free agency https://t.co/4UeyCalrfn #sports 2 hours ago Sportsnaut Devin Funchess isn't a "wow" signing. But the #Packers will be happy enough if they get the 2017 version of this WR… https://t.co/tlmNPaHbxS 2 hours ago