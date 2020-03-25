Lawrence gets NCAA's OK to run virus fundraiser Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, who initially had his COVID-19 GoFundMe page deactivated due to NCAA rules, has been granted a waiver that will allow him to continue his fundraising efforts. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this