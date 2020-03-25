Sourav Ganguly: Nothing has changed in last 10 days

BCCI IPL2020 #TeamIndia #IPL2020 #IPL2020 #VIVOIPL ”We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don… https://t.co/clEOatHJJC 9 hours ago

Swapnil Javkhedkar RT @circleofcricket: ”We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don't… 9 hours ago

Circle of Cricket ”We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don… https://t.co/lCJ3pTn0Gw 10 hours ago

The Field Sourav Ganguly says "nothing has changed" on BCCI's decision on IPL 13. Read: https://t.co/ujnSeroJuS 13 hours ago

CricketCountry #IPL2020 #IPLT20 #Cricket @SGanguly99 reacts pm #IPL Future, Says 'I Don't Have an Answer to It' #IPL13… https://t.co/pmXTIFuZef 13 hours ago

India.com #IPL2020 #IPLT20 #Cricket @SGanguly99 reacts pm #IPL Future, Says 'I Don't Have an Answer to It' #IPL13… https://t.co/bXUgWKxXax 13 hours ago

Mr Fan✨ RT @KKRazzyForever: "I can't say anything at the moment. We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has change… 13 hours ago