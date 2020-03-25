Global  

Sourav Ganguly: Nothing has changed in last 10 days

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said he "doesn't have an answer" on the fate of this year's IPL amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI suspended the IPL, originally scheduled from March 29, to April 15 after government suspended all visas, barring few categories like diplomatic and...
