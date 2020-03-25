Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020: Images, quotes, wishes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

One of the most auspicious festivals, Navratri is here. The nine-day long festival is celebrated by Hindus all over India. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Navratri is celebrated four times in a year, one for each season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this देवकन देसाई RT @latestly: Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes & Vikram Samvat 2077 Greetings to Send on Hindu New Year. In this testing time, let us all… 24 minutes ago LatestLY Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes & Vikram Samvat 2077 Greetings to Send on Hindu New Year. In this testing time,… https://t.co/AQbKnUqXtV 1 hour ago NewsX #HappyNavratri 2020 quotes, wishes, messages, SMS, greetings, shayari in English: HD images, Gifs for WhatsApp stat… https://t.co/6ho0x1QhCf 9 hours ago Atin Banerjee, Business Coach Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, and Greetings https://t.co/fd8l8H2Axn 10 hours ago Desi Fashion- Chic Happy Chaitra Navratri 2020: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, Photos, and Greetings https://t.co/dnRWnHkXyx 10 hours ago News Express Happy navratri 2020: chaitra navratri from 25 march you can share these navratri sms images whatsapp status wishes… https://t.co/oviuQDroiV 22 hours ago