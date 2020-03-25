Life comes first! Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Bajrang Punia hail Tokyo Olympics being postponed
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Life comes first, sport can wait. This was the collective view of India's top Olympic-bound athletes, including stalwarts such as MC Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal, as they lauded the Tokyo Games' postponement amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has pushed the world into chaos. The quadrennial showpiece, scheduled from July 24 to August 9...
Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, and the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, met to discuss how to handle the uncertainty surrounding the games. Both officials reportedly agreed that canceling the games was not an...