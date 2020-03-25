Life comes first! Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Bajrang Punia hail Tokyo Olympics being postponed

Life comes first, sport can wait. This was the collective view of India's top Olympic-bound athletes, including stalwarts such as MC Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal, as they lauded the Tokyo Games' postponement amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has pushed the world into chaos. The quadrennial showpiece, scheduled from July 24 to August 9 ...

