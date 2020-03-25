Global  

Tokyo Olympics could stand as a beacon of hope: Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday. The Games were scheduled for July 24 to August 9, but after telephone discussions between IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime...
News video: Olympics ticketholders anxiously await Games' fate

Olympics ticketholders anxiously await Games' fate 01:38

 Ticketholders for the Tokyo Olympics are anxiously awaiting the Games' fate as multiple countries and organizations have called for a postponement. Gloria Tso reports.

