Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 21 day lockdown: Virat Kohli leads from front as cricketers applaud Narendra Modi's move

21 day lockdown: Virat Kohli leads from front as cricketers applaud Narendra Modi's move

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Post the 21-day lockdown which was announced by PM Narendra Modi amid the Coronavirus pandemic, most personalities from the Indian cricket fraternity led by captain Virat Kohli and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly supported the decision. Here is a look at what cricketers posted on social media after the announcement.

"As our...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days

Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days 00:57

 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Francesca Lynagh reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MasskaDass

Falaknamadass RT @CricketNDTV: Indian skipper #ViratKohli requested the fellow countrymen to "stay at home" for next 21 days as "social distancing is the… 14 minutes ago

PerumalSports

Perumal RT @HTSportsNews: Virat Kohli leads way as cricket community hails PM Modi’s lockdown move https://t.co/ktaydmUfkd 3 hours ago

Testrisha

Test_Sherlock acc test4 Kohli Leads The Way As Cricketers Welcome PM Modi's 21-Day Lockdown https://t.co/3YNCncaLlV 3 hours ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Virat Kohli Leads The Way As Cricket Fraternity Welcomes PM Modi’s 21-Day Nationwide Lockdown… https://t.co/vfJ1kNjFwS 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.