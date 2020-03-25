Global  

Ram Lalla idol shifted to allow temple construction

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Ram Lalla idol here was shifted to a temporary new location on early Wednesday morning in the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, clearing the site to allow construction of a Ram temple. The idol of Ram Lalla was placed on a 9.5-kg silver throne in the new structure where the idol would remain till the construction of the Ram temple is completed
