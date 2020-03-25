Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma say 'wake up to seriousness' amid COVID-19 21-day lockdown

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Celebrated couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Wednesday requested citizens to stay at home during the national wide 21-day lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the coronavirus outbreak.



"These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow... 👓 View full article

