Coronavirus: Inter´s Ashley Young shares COVID-19 advice from Milan
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () Inter full-back Ashley Young offered tips for staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic, including treating everybody that is not in your household as if they have COVID-19. The impact of coronavirus has been devastating, with more than 18,600 deaths globally and at least 418,270 confirmed cases. COVID-19 has brought sport to a standstill, with Serie […]
The post Coronavirus: Inter´s Ashley Young shares COVID-19 advice from Milan appeared first on Soccer News.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds the daily government update on the Coronavirus pandemic. He urges people to follow the Government’s advice over coronavirus saying: “You have to stay two metres apart and you have to follow the social distancing.”