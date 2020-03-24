Global  

Coronavirus: Inter´s Ashley Young shares COVID-19 advice from Milan

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Inter full-back Ashley Young offered tips for staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic, including treating everybody that is not in your household as if they have COVID-19. The impact of coronavirus has been devastating, with more than 18,600 deaths globally and at least 418,270 confirmed cases. COVID-19 has brought sport to a standstill, with Serie […]

The post Coronavirus: Inter´s Ashley Young shares COVID-19 advice from Milan appeared first on Soccer News.
