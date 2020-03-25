Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Shikhar Dhawan washes clothes, cleans washroom while wife Ayesha does her make-up. Watch video

Shikhar Dhawan washes clothes, cleans washroom while wife Ayesha does her make-up. Watch video

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
At a time when people have been advised to stay home over the next 21 days during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from all walks of life are taking to social medial to share how they are spending their days.

India cricketer , who is also in isolation with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar, recently posted a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tsmplug

TSM PLUG VIDEO: Shikhar Dhawan cleans toilet, washes clothes while wife grooms herself - https://t.co/3Sy9RIjAYT https://t.co/8VgDHksQOu 22 hours ago

CricketTimesHQ

The Cricket Times Shikhar Dhawan shares a hilarious video on social media https://t.co/Z26Nox5ei0 1 day ago

javirnitin1

Nitin Shahaji Javir RT @ITGDsports: Shikhar Dhawan shares a sneak peek of life in isolation in this video | #CornavirusPandemic #COVID19 https://t.co/xNi7YwRN… 2 days ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports Shikhar Dhawan shares a sneak peek of life in isolation in this video | #CornavirusPandemic #COVID19 https://t.co/xNi7YwRNaO 2 days ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE ROFL! Cricketer @SDhawan25 cleans the toilet, washes clothes, while his wife orders him around with a stick in he… https://t.co/2feQeqgUft 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.