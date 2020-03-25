Members of the public have been left uncertain on what they can and can't do as exercise during the UK coronavirus lockdown

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Independent RT @IndySport: Can you still go swimming during the UK coronavirus lockdown? https://t.co/HIS3HQ8ukt 2 minutes ago Indy Sport Can you still go swimming during the UK coronavirus lockdown? https://t.co/HIS3HQ8ukt 4 minutes ago marsha d. RT @GeorgiaAquarium: Hey friends! A reminder to just keeping swimming during this time🐟 We may be closed to the public, but you can still s… 12 hours ago WindyWyoming Don't blame her a BIT for putting him in the guest house for 2 weeks. They can still talk to each other fr across… https://t.co/kK6EHbVzq3 14 hours ago Brandy Howell ⚰️ @AkurePhenix Lol if I am being honest, this is exactly where I want to be during such a time! We can still go surfi… https://t.co/4De5pA5BJb 16 hours ago Beachwatch NSW Some swimming sites are still affected by stormwater pollution. Very high chance of showers and the chance of a thu… https://t.co/sPjEiQeUhC 19 hours ago Swimming Head Productions RT @BBCSpringwatch: What’s out YOUR window?☺During this difficult time we can still enjoy nature, from the safety of our homes! We want to… 1 day ago Lys, Cat Mom Extraordinaire @WmScottBlair 😂😂😂😂 you must be waaaay north. I used to have a customer in way northern N dakota, their little local… https://t.co/0yvYxNMySp 1 day ago