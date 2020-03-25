Global  

Who pays Olympic bills with Tokyo 2020 postponed for year?

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
With the Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021, now comes the multi-billion-dollar question: Who pays the bills for the delay, and how large will they be?
 The Tokyo Olympics were postponed on Tuesday to 2021, the first such delay in the Games' 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing this year. Adam Reed reports.

