Who pays Olympic bills with Tokyo 2020 postponed for year?

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

With the Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021, now comes the multi-billion-dollar question: Who pays the bills for the delay, and how large will they be? 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to no later than summer 2021 01:14 The Tokyo Olympics were postponed on Tuesday to 2021, the first such delay in the Games' 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing this year. Adam Reed reports.