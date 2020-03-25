Global  

London Formula E venue to become temporary coronavirus care facility

Autosport Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The London ExCeL Centre, which is scheduled to host the Formula E season finale, is being repurposed to open as a temporary hospital amid the novel coronavirus spread
 Britain will open a temporary hospital next week at the Excel exhibition centre in London that could eventually house thousands of beds for coronavirus patients. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

