Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Dayton sophomore Toppin to enter NBA draft

Dayton sophomore Toppin to enter NBA draft

ESPN Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
In an announcement on Twitter, Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin said he was foregoing his college eligibility and entering the NBA draft.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ronda_l

Ronda L Facchini RT @HoopsProspects: Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin to enter NBA draft https://t.co/KbKrtofeTC 4 hours ago

BasketballAS

Basketball Analytics Summit Dayton sophomore Toppin to enter NBA draft (via @espn) https://t.co/n7B8DZfR83 5 hours ago

ESPN_Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin is entering the 2020 @NBA draft, he announced in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday.… https://t.co/BjeD3ufdij 8 hours ago

BestNBAbabe

Nicole Johnson Dayton sophomore Toppin to enter NBA draft https://t.co/SHkPziDBYn https://t.co/lKQsdlmMdd 9 hours ago

MarlonLane22

Marlon Lane Dayton sophomore Toppin to enter NBA draft https://t.co/58PKXuJGxZ 10 hours ago

HoopsProspects

Rich Harris Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin to enter NBA draft https://t.co/KbKrtofeTC 11 hours ago

UnkleWeeCo

Ricardo Cooney Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin to enter NBA draft https://t.co/hgNf5uzGDH via @ESPN App https://t.co/xmTzftXbWt 11 hours ago

StubOrder

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Dayton sophomore Toppin to enter NBA draft: In an announcement on Twitter, Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin said he is f… https://t.co/9fVkT00N4T 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.