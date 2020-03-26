NEET UG 2020 exam likely to be postponed Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The new dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET UG) 2020 will be announced only after the lockdown period is over. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sourajit sahoo RT @otvnews: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam scheduled to be held on May 3 postponed due to #CoronavirusOutbreak, li… 7 hours ago Lalitha RT @vivekmathai: NEET exam scheduled for May 3rd has been postponed.The new date is not yet known but likely to happen by end of May #COVID… 9 hours ago OTV The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam scheduled to be held on May 3 postponed due to… https://t.co/O4TKxtZMBZ 9 hours ago TARANDEEP SINGH RT @InstituteKelvin: NEET UG 2020 Exam Postponed due to COVID-19. As per the notice released by NTA, the exam is likely to be held in the… 9 hours ago KELVIN Institute NEET UG 2020 Exam Postponed due to COVID-19. As per the notice released by NTA, the exam is likely to be held in t… https://t.co/pY44QUDLHW 9 hours ago Luna RT @Ghani_Bawari: NEET or jee exam scheduled for May 3rd has been postponed.The new date is not yet known but likely to happen by end of M… 9 hours ago Aashika🧚 NEET or jee exam scheduled for May 3rd has been postponed.The new date is not yet known but likely to happen by en… https://t.co/h2MRAS2dYO 10 hours ago Vivek(Mathai)George NEET exam scheduled for May 3rd has been postponed.The new date is not yet known but likely to happen by end of May… https://t.co/GJqiCYAdWE 10 hours ago