PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana, Andhra to fight COVID-19 pandemic

World champion shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 21,000 lives globally.



