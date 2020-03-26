Global  

PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana, Andhra to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday, 26 March 2020
World champion shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 21,000 lives globally.

The number of positive cases in India has surpassed the 600-mark, while 13 deaths have been reported so...
