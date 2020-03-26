Ellyse Perry undergoes hamstring surgery, to be out for six months
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () Australia's Ellyse Perry has undergone a successful surgery on her torn hamstring that ended her T20 World Cup campaign earlier this month. Perry had injured her right hamstring while attempting a run out during Australia's final group match against New Zealand in teh T20 World Cup and was subsequently ruled out of the...
This adorable video shows a super-cute baby doing her morning work out for us all to follow - including leg lifts and the plank. Little Gwendolyn Egan sprang into action after she caught sight of herself in a full length mirrored wardrobe - and started to show off her moves. Mum Jessica, 40, and dad...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
sankhov Injured Ellyse Perry Undergoes Surgery to Treat Hamstring Injury https://t.co/0Atx8ofIu2 https://t.co/6JfImkjg2t 2 hours ago