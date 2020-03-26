Global  

Ellyse Perry undergoes hamstring surgery, to be out for six months

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Australia's Ellyse Perry has undergone a successful surgery on her torn hamstring that ended her T20 World Cup campaign earlier this month. Perry had injured her right hamstring while attempting a run out during Australia's final group match against New Zealand in teh T20 World Cup and was subsequently ruled out of the...
