Kevin Pietersen to interview Rohit Sharma on social media today

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen will chat with India opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday in social media, he has said. "4pm tomorrow Indian Standard Time I'm interviewing @ImRo45 on Instagram Live about EVERYTHING!

That's 10:30am GMT. Hope you can join us!" Pietersen said in his tweet. Earlier in the day, Pietersen had...
