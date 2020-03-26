Global  

Conor McGregor buys €1million worth of protective equipment for Dublin hospitals to help fight against coronavirus

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Conor McGregor has become the latest high-profile sportsperson to help in the fight against coronavirus by pledging €1million to buy protective equipment for hospitals in Ireland. The ‘Notorious’ revealed a picture of his message exchange with Irish Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on social media, which outlined his plans planned to purchase the equipment on Wednesday […]
