Conor McGregor buys €1million worth of protective equipment for Dublin hospitals to help fight against coronavirus

Conor McGregor has become the latest high-profile sportsperson to help in the fight against coronavirus by pledging €1million to buy protective equipment for hospitals in Ireland. The ‘Notorious’ revealed a picture of his message exchange with Irish Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe on social media, which outlined his plans planned to purchase the equipment on Wednesday […] 👓 View full article

