Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakhs each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund

Coronavirus: PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakhs each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund

DNA Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Trying to help battle the coronavirus outbreak, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Yelp to Assist Local Businesses During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Yelp to Assist Local Businesses During the Coronavirus Outbreak 01:02

 A $25 million relief fund for local establishments has been announced by the review forum. The fund will go towards giving the businesses free services and products.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kirti

KayKap RT @dna: #Coronavirus: #PVSindhu donates Rs 5 lakhs each to #Telangana and #AndhraPradesh CM relief fund . . . #CoronavirusLockdown #COVID… 2 hours ago

dna

DNA #Coronavirus: #PVSindhu donates Rs 5 lakhs each to #Telangana and #AndhraPradesh CM relief fund . . .… https://t.co/NZwqq1zR1E 2 hours ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation .@Pvsindhu1 donates Rs 5 lakh each to Telengana and Andhra governments. MCA donates Rs 50 lakhs to the Maharashtra… https://t.co/qyzY59u4p0 3 hours ago

HaryanaUpdate

Haryana BreakingNews PV Sindhu donates Rs 10 lakhs to fight against Coronavirus https://t.co/KOxTqzk6p1 3 hours ago

tanmoy_sports

Sports Desk Nice initiative @Pvsindhu1 . #Covid19 #Badminton https://t.co/jltLbt1X8w 5 hours ago

KatochBikash

Bikash Chand Katoch RT @TheBridge_IN: PV Sindhu joined famous sports personalities from around the world to help fight the spread of the #coronavirus!🙌🏼 https… 5 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports PV Sindhu donated donate Rs 5 lakhs each towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund" for the states of Telangana and… https://t.co/7CknfShyYP 6 hours ago

TheBridge_IN

The Bridge PV Sindhu joined famous sports personalities from around the world to help fight the spread of the #coronavirus!🙌🏼 https://t.co/HzCc4DaJ0f 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.