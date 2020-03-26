Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tyson Fury takes on Body Coach Joe Wicks as thousands watch Instagram workout

Tyson Fury takes on Body Coach Joe Wicks as thousands watch Instagram workout

Daily Star Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Tyson Fury takes on Body Coach Joe Wicks as thousands watch Instagram workoutTyson Fury has followed in the footsteps of the Body Coach Joe Wicks after taking to Instagram to share his morning workout with thousands of viewers across the world
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Wicks on his living room PE classes

Joe Wicks on his living room PE classes 00:48

 Fitness coach Joe Wicks discusses his live home workout, which amassed over 1.4 million viewers on Tuesday morning. The streams are is aimed at children that are being home schooled due to Covid-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rangersfcnewsn1

Rangers FC News Tyson Fury takes on Body Coach Joe Wicks as thousands watch Instagram workout https://t.co/nxubHNJvKY https://t.co/X6UOPxz3pF 19 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Tyson Fury follows Joe Wicks' lead with Instagram workouts for the family! #PEwithJoe https://t.co/kosRPJvN3E https://t.co/XihzLnd64W 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.