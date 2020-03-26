Tyson Fury takes on Body Coach Joe Wicks as thousands watch Instagram workout
|
|
Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Tyson Fury has followed in the footsteps of the Body Coach Joe Wicks after taking to Instagram to share his morning workout with thousands of viewers across the world
|
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
Joe Wicks on his living room PE classes 00:48
Fitness coach Joe Wicks discusses his live home workout, which amassed over 1.4 million viewers on Tuesday morning. The streams are is aimed at children that are being home schooled due to Covid-19.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this