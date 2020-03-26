'17 states earmarking corona-dedicated hosps'

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The health ministry on Thursday said that 17 states have started work on earmarking hospitals for dedicated treatment of Covid-19 patients. Briefing the press on the coronavirus situation, Health Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said, "There is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India." Agarwal said. 👓 View full article

