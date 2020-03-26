Global  

Watch as Joseph Parker recreates Hugh Grant’s Love Actually ‘Dancing Prime Minister’ scene in coronavirus self-isolation

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Joseph Parker has sensationally recreated the ‘Dancing Prime Minister’ scene from Love Actually while in self-isolation. The former WBO heavyweight champion is currently holed up inside like the majority of the world and has seemingly decided to get creative to fill the time. View this post on Instagram To everyone at Home and around the […]
