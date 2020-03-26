Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IPL might happen when things settle down: Rohit

IPL might happen when things settle down: Rohit

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus is currently spreading havoc around the world but Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma feels that the 13th edition of the tournament might be held once the situation settles down in the country. "At some stage, when things settle down, it might happen, who knows," Rohit said during a live Instagram chat with Kevin Pietersen. Earlier, BCCI postponed the IPL to April 15, 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

modi_2_

modi 2 MODI 2, IPL might happen when things settle down: Rohit Sharma https://t.co/FmD94OiHL1 https://t.co/ipQFSXGhPx https://t.co/Bcw12frCKf 14 minutes ago

MyVoice4Nation

On Mission IPL might happen when things settle down: Rohit Sharma - Times of India https://t.co/G3CCmuqYc5 https://t.co/XKsXCAamMp 58 minutes ago

Drunkmatic

Duke of Daydrinking When bad things happen to people you don't like and you're brain starts singing, "Our God is an awesome God", you… https://t.co/hrE21cyuTm 1 hour ago

nagasriram55

#SRI RAM55 RT @toisports: .@IPL might happen when things settle down: #RohitSharma Read: https://t.co/SGdQt4EOuF #IPL2020 #CoronavirusPandemic #Sta… 1 hour ago

teddylj

Like a hot bowl of grits but way more Gritty @AITA_reddit Be wary of people who think that innocent/unrelated parties should have to pay for the bad things that… https://t.co/mhTWPMSZ7p 1 hour ago

CricketReport1

Cricket Report IPL might happen when things settle down: Rohit Sharma - Times of India https://t.co/HPwFhypavS 2 hours ago

haderm_

Adam Ibn Musa @oku_yungx For the records, doing that before that day might have another response. All this things na cruise and… https://t.co/tzDK0WTd85 2 hours ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite IPL might happen when things settle down: Rohit https://t.co/l7ttcXk3eO https://t.co/dryUgg92kY 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.