Eric Dickerson says he will pass along fans' concerns on Los Angeles Rams' new logo

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The Los Angeles Rams' logo hasn't received rave reviews, and Erick Dickerson has assured fans their concerns will be heard by the front office.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

15 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Warns Of Death, Condemns 'False Hope' 00:32 Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images Los Angeles residents will be confined to their homes until May, at the earliest, Mayor Eric Garcetti told Insider on Wednesday. In an interview, Garcetti pushed back against "premature optimism" in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,...