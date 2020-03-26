Global  

Wimbledon 2020 set to be cancelled amid coronavirus next week and not postponed

Daily Star Thursday, 26 March 2020
Wimbledon 2020 set to be cancelled amid coronavirus next week and not postponedCoronavirus' impact on Wimbledon 2020 has seen the idea of playing behind closed doors ruled out, and a total cancellation instead of a postponement is now expected next week
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Frontline NHS staff to receive coronavirus tests next week

Frontline NHS staff to receive coronavirus tests next week 00:51

 NHS England Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens announces that testing of frontline NHS staff to determine whether they have or have had coronavirus will start next week.

Muhammedafzal70

Muhammed afzal khan RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #Wimbledon 2020 to be cancelled amid #coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/QHg7qQPtQC 41 minutes ago

Sirajkh98104126

Siraj khan Wimbledon 2020 to be cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic | Tennis News https://t.co/IM4CFEQU86 https://t.co/f5bmmSoeZv 7 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Wimbledon 2020 to be 'cancelled' amid coronavirus pandemic - https://t.co/HsYstgRz54 #GoogleAlerts 12 hours ago

news24tvchannel

Corona Warrior News24 India Coronavirus impact: #Wimbledon 2020 to be ‘cancelled’ amid COVID-19 pandemic #CoronaUpdate #StayHome… https://t.co/vNgAyWdKKp 14 hours ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English #Wimbledon 2020 to be cancelled amid #coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/QHg7qQPtQC 15 hours ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible Wimbledon 2020 to be cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic | Tennis News https://t.co/WIWWmV9w9N 15 hours ago

BengalNewz

Bengal Newz After the postponement of this years @RolandGarros, the @Wimbledon championships, scheduled to be played between 29… https://t.co/4FnkdmSTHK 15 hours ago

DIGVIJAYNATHTIW

DIGVIJAY NATH TIWARI Wimbledon 2020 likely to get cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic, officials to announce decision on April 1… https://t.co/JmBZvLZjqI 16 hours ago

