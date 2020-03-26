Still looking forward, fingers crossed for IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The 2020 IPL was scheduled to start on March 29 with defendng champions Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in what was a repeat of the 2019 final. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this