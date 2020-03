Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Billericay Town player-manager Jamie O’Hara has told talkSPORT that he believes the National League season should be declared ‘null and void’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. All divisions in England are currently suspended due to the UK’s worst national health crisis in a generation. It was revealed on Wednesday that the National League board had requested […] 👓 View full article