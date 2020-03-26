'Tight-knit' Man Utd using WhatsApp and Houseparty during coronavirus lockdown Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jesse Lingard reveals coronavirus crisis has Manchester United sticking together with players and staff using WhatsApp and Houseparty plus video chat apps like FaceTime and Zoom Jesse Lingard reveals coronavirus crisis has Manchester United sticking together with players and staff using WhatsApp and Houseparty plus video chat apps like FaceTime and Zoom 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Football Goals & Highlights 'Tight-knit' Man Utd using WhatsApp and Houseparty during coronavirus lockdown #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/yygVxOhpKo 41 minutes ago