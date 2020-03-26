Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > #clapforourcarers: Watch segment from London 2012 opening ceremony paying tribute to NHS

#clapforourcarers: Watch segment from London 2012 opening ceremony paying tribute to NHS

BBC Sport Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Watch the segment from the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony that paid tribute to the NHS.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 #clapforourcarers: Watch segment from London 2012 opening ceremony paying tribute to NHS 21 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 #clapforourcarers: Watch segment from London 2012 opening ceremony paying tribute to NHS https://t.co/1e2vAWVkcr… https://t.co/njYXBji8iZ 28 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 #clapforourcarers: Watch segment from London 2012 opening ceremony paying tribute to NHS https://t.co/jKvcqdsqzh ⟶… https://t.co/APqJvRuvHB 28 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS #clapforourcarers: Watch segment from London 2012 opening ceremony paying tribute to NHS https://t.co/RlhEF5EwEx https://t.co/jTWwr6cqXa 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.