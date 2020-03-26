Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has shifted from making visors for helmets to medical visors for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has shifted from making visors for helmets to medical visors for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this