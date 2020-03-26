Global  

2020 Cowboys free agency: Dak Prescott contract talks reignited, but NFL coronavirus policy might allow delay

CBS Sports Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Prescott has all the leverage in the progressing talks, but COVID-19 stole a piece of it
News video: Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott fell under the expectations of playing for a big contract

Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott fell under the expectations of playing for a big contract 04:26

 Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and owner Jerry Jones are still at the negotiating table. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks Dak Prescott came up short in expectations.

