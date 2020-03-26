Indy 500 moved to Aug. 23 because of virus Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

The Indianapolis 500 scheduled for May 24 has been postponed until August because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't run on Memorial Day weekend for the first time since 1946. 👓 View full article

