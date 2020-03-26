Global  

IndyCar announces Indy 500 will be postponed to Aug. 23, Grand Prix to run July 4

IndyCar announces Indy 500 will be postponed to Aug. 23, Grand Prix to run July 4

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
For the first time ever, the Indy 500 has now been scheduled to run outside the month of May, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
