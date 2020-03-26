Legendary Harlem Globetrotters player Fred 'Curly' Neal dies at 77

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Fred "Curly" Neal joined the Harlem Globetrotters in 1963 and played for the barnstorming on-court entertainers for 22 years.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published Fred 'Curly' Neal Harlem Globetrotters Legend Dead At 77 00:36 Harlem Globetrotters icon Fred "Curly" Neal passed away this morning, March 26th, at his home outside of Houston Texas. He was 77 years old. Katie Johnston reports.