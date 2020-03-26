Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are okay with going right into the playoffs if the NHL season resumes

Whenever the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Crosby and Ovechkin want to kick off the postseason

You Might Like

Tweets about this News Aggregated Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby favor NHL going directly into playoffs https://t.co/O1XM8PtpBa 5 minutes ago ⓜⓘⓛⓐⓝ RT @WTAE: Crosby, Ovechkin favor NHL going directly to playoffs if and when play resumes https://t.co/FaKxSpzYSk 16 minutes ago NHL.com Some players, including Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, think the NHL should jump right to the Stanley Cup Playoff… https://t.co/pPu4xeYMpO 17 minutes ago Sharn Hayre @_rsharma96 @Vik93Sahi @therozzdogg @rgrewal3 @sajjanpowar @DanielGScouting @carter_popoff @BIGrossivich @ShaqV_93… https://t.co/gOaGiy6ab0 17 minutes ago JPDAILYSPORTS Ovechkin, Crosby OK skipping straight to playoffs: The NHL is considering several options for how they could comple… https://t.co/gcDz2mWxih 35 minutes ago NESN Both Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin wouldn't mind jumping right into the playoffs if and when the NHL season resum… https://t.co/Oqv46z62YV 37 minutes ago WTAE-TV Pittsburgh Crosby, Ovechkin favor NHL going directly to playoffs if and when play resumes https://t.co/FaKxSpzYSk 40 minutes ago K Dubb Ovechkin, Crosby OK skipping straight to playoffs https://t.co/CQryil5goC #sports #feedly 43 minutes ago