Indianapolis Colts sign former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl CB Xavier Rhodes

The Indianapolis Colts moved quickly to find Pierre Desir's replacement in Xavier Rhodes, who was cut by the Minnesota Vikings.

You Might Like

Tweets about this JDF Sports Indianapolis Colts sign former All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes to a 1-year deal https://t.co/rCsQbMjsKU 26 minutes ago Ghost 💰👻 RT @christomasson: Xavier Rhodes' agent, Sunny Shah, confirms he will sign with Colts on a one-year deal. They are scheduled in 2020 to fac… 46 minutes ago USA TODAY NFL Former Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes has landed with the Colts. https://t.co/vMKh1dl12f 58 minutes ago Chris Tomasson Xavier Rhodes' agent, Sunny Shah, confirms he will sign with Colts on a one-year deal. They are scheduled in 2020 t… https://t.co/4dQLl0BFAJ 2 hours ago Sports Page 🏆🏀🏈 Colts Sign CB Xavier Rhodes: Former Vikings All-Pro CB will sign one-year deal with Indianapolis (Schefter) https://t.co/SxUMeNSkfG 2 hours ago K.J ♋ RT @NinersNation: Colts sign former 49ers’ DT Sheldon Day to a one-year deal. Day joins DeForest Buckner in Indianapolis. https://t.co/qm8g… 4 hours ago Chris “Cap” Rogers Colts Sign DT Sheldon Day: Former 49ers DT is signing one-year deal with Indy (NFL Network) https://t.co/waHHo7uU0S 10 hours ago