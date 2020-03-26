Global  

Indianapolis Colts sign former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl CB Xavier Rhodes

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The Indianapolis Colts moved quickly to find Pierre Desir's replacement in Xavier Rhodes, who was cut by the Minnesota Vikings.
